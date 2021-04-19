S&P upgrades Romania’s outlook from negative to stable. PM Citu: The Gov’t has clearly gained the confidence of international institutions



Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P) affirmed on Friday Romania’s long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at ‘BBB-/A-3’, and also revised its outlook on Romania from negative to stable, the Finance Ministry announced. This is the agency’s first upward (...)