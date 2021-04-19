Telekom Banking brings new functionalities to the Online Currency Exchange trading platform

Telekom Banking brings new functionalities to the Online Currency Exchange trading platform. Telekom Banking, the financial project developed within the partnership between Telekom Romania and Alior Bank, the local branch of one of the largest banks in Poland, announces new functionalities for the Online Currency Exchange trading platform, namely the 100% online registration in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]