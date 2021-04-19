Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands its business line, facilitating the green certifications for real estate properties
Apr 19, 2021
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands its business line, facilitating the green certifications for real estate properties.
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands its business consultancy services, to assist customers and partners in obtaining international LEED, WELL and BREEAM certificates, both for existing and pipeline office or industrial-logistical buildings. In Bucharest, over 60% of the modern stock of (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]