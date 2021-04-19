One United Properties Gets Shareholder Approval For Planned IPOOne United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers of residential, office and mixed-use projects in Bucharest, said it plans to list its shares on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its intention has been approved within the Extraordinary General Meeting of (...)
Another 75,267 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hoursThe National Committee on immunizing against COVID (CNCAV) informs on Monday that in the last 24 hours there were 75,267 vaccine doses administered, among which 57,020 - Pfizer, 10,398 - AstraZeneca and 7,849 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, (...)
Employers can organise a vaccination campaign at their own headquartersEmployers can organise a vaccination campaign at their own headquarters, in partnership with the official vaccination centres of the county Public Health Directorates, the head of the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, told a press (...)