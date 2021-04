Immofinanz Signs 25-Year Lease in Iride Park in Bucharest

Immofinanz Signs 25-Year Lease in Iride Park in Bucharest. Austria's Immofinanz, one of the largest real estate groups in Central and eastern Europe, said Monday it has concluded a long-term rental contract for roughly 11,000 sqm with the Provita Group, one of the leading medical center providers in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]