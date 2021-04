Element Group Buys 2.7-Ha Land For Logistic Development near Pitesti

Element Group Buys 2.7-Ha Land For Logistic Development near Pitesti. Logistics developer Element Group, founded by Ionut Dumitrescu, announced Monday it has acquired a 2.7-hectare land near Pitesti, in close proximity to the A1 highway. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]