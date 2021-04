Portico Investments Sells Six Buildings to Praktiker Real Estate and Lidl for EUR8.5M

Portico Investments Sells Six Buildings to Praktiker Real Estate and Lidl for EUR8.5M. Developer Portico Investments Romania, advised by Colliers, has completed the sale of six retail buildings to Praktiker Real Estate and Lidl Romania, in two transactions amounting to EUR8.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]