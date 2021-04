Romania M&A Market: 1Q Deals Drop in Numbers but Grow in Value

Romania M&A Market: 1Q Deals Drop in Numbers but Grow in Value. The mergers and acquisitions market in Romania decreased 26% on the year in volume in the first quarter of 2021, with just 42 transactions announced compared with 53 transactions in the same period last year, a report by PwC Romania showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]