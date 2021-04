BRK Financial Group Posts RON10.7M Profit in 1Q vs. RON4.7M Loss

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only brokerage company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported a consolidated net profit of RON10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of RON4.7 million in the same period in (...)