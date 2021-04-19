"Polish and Romanian women who changed the world", exhibition organised by Pitesti Prison Memorial

"Polish and Romanian women who changed the world", exhibition organised by Pitesti Prison Memorial. An outdoor exhibition dedicated to Polish and Romanian women who had the courage to change the world will be inaugurated on Thursday at the southern Pitesti Prison Memorial. The event is organized in collaboration with the Polish Institute in Romania. "Among the protagonists of the exhibition - 17 Polish women and 17 Romanian women - there are fighters for freedom, independence or women's rights, as well as pioneers in the field of science or sports. Among the women whose stories are presented in the exhibition (...) there are figures who fought against communism or who suffered as a result of communist repression in Romania such as: Elisabeta Rizea (supporter of the Haiducii Muscelului [Muscelu Outlaws] resistance group, political prisoner), Victoria Agarici (mother of the three Agarici brothers who were convicted and imprisoned by communists, among others, at the Pitesti Prison), Smaranda Braescu (convicted by the communists for her courageous attitude towards the falsified elections of 1946 and for joining the anti-communist resistance movements)," reads a press release of the Pitesti Prison Memorial sent AGERPRES on Monday. The heroines of the exhibition "Polish and Romanian women who changed the world" are the Romanians Viorica Agarici, Virginia Maria Andreescu-Haret, Ana Aslan, Maria Balan, Sarmiza Bilcescu-Alimanisteanu, Smaranda Braescu, Elena Caragiani-Stoienescu, Nadia Comaneci, Maria Cutarida Cratunescu, Cecilia Cutescu -Storck, Smaranda Gheorghiu, Elena Ghica, Aurora Gruescu, Sofia Ionescu-Ogrezeanu, Elisabeta Rizea, Lucia Sturdza Bulandra, Elisa Leonida Zamfirescu and the Polish women Cezaria Baudouin de Courtenay-Ehrenkreutz-Jedrzejewiczowa, Krystyna Chojnowska-Liskiewicz, Halina Konopacka, Karolina Lanckoronska, Janina Lewandowska, Pola Negri, Regina Salomea Pilsztyn, Helena Rubinstein, Wanda Rutkiewicz, Irena Sendlerowa, Krystyna Skarbek, Maria Sklodowska-Curie, Zofia Stryjenska, Wanda Telakowska, Helena Wiewiorska, Elzbieta Zawacka, Narcyza Zmichowska. "The achievements of the exhibition's heroines are astonishing even today. They were brave, skilled, ingenious, hardworking, they fought constantly against stereotypes, showing how important passion and determination are," mentions the release. Galina Raduleanu (former political prisoner), Katarzyna Zalaszewska (Polish Institute in Romania) and Maria Axinte (Pitesti Prison Memorial) are invited at the opening of the exhibition. Galina Raduleanu's detention memoirs, "Rehearsal of Death... from behind bars" can be purchased at the end of the exhibition, and the author will be present for an autograph session. The open-air exhibition can be visited between April 22 and June 30 at the Pitesti Prison Memorial in Str. Negru Voda no. 30. Admission is free. Since last year, the exhibition has been accompanied by short animations by the Polish illustration and design studio Dinksy in Cieszyn. All the animated films from the cycle "Polish and Romania women who changed the world" are available on the internet channels of the Polish Institute in Bucharest. The exhibition was created on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Poland's independence and the Year of Women's Rights, as well as of Romania's Greater Union.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

