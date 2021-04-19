JusMin Ion: In no country operating on sound principles can state pension exceed salary

JusMin Ion: In no country operating on sound principles can state pension exceed salary. Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Monday that a state pension should not exceed the amount of a wage in any country that operates on sound principles. The statements were made after a meeting with Labour Minister Raluca Turcan and representatives of the judiciary on the issue of magistrates' state pensions. "I welcome the opening of the representatives of the judiciary to participate in this discussion. There have been concrete issues that we have addressed. There are certain issues that exist in the legislation and that need to be rectified, and I dare say as soon as possible. By an absolutely normal dialogue between the government of Romania, among the ministries related to this subject and the judiciary we can find these solutions. We outline principles (...), first of all we correct these situations. We recognize that in no country that operates on sound principles can a state pension exceed the amount of the salary [drawn when still working]," Ion said at the Ministry of Justice. He added that he wants to stimulate the retention of magistrates in their profession, because there is "a big problem on the staff side." AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]