Romania's first curbside/drive-through vaccination centres to become operational by end-April. Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Monday that the first curbside/drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine centres will become operational by the end of April. He told Digi FM private broadcaster that people who will be vaccinated at such centres will receive the Pfizer jab without prior appointment. "By the end of April we will have the first centres in the country of such kind, and they will receive the Pfizer vaccine. I can tell you about Bucharest, Deva in Hunedoara County and there are other counties that plan to set up such curbside/drive-through centres. No prior appointment required. We have sized up about 400 people who can be vaccinated every day (...) People will only go there by modes of transportation, either personal - cars with a maximum capacity of four plus one person - or public transport such as taxi, Uber and other similar modes of transportation. In the triage area you need to show an identity document, preferably fill in the triage questionnaire in advance: it can be downloaded from the application. If the form is not downloaded and filled in, it will be filled in under the doctor's supervision - medical criteria indicating the vaccination are evaluated and the registration with the Electronic National Register of Vaccinations is made," said Gheorghita. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]