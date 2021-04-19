149 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in last 24 hrs, death toll hits 26,381

149 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in last 24 hrs, death toll hits 26,381. As many as 149 people - 91 men and 58 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have passed away in the last 24 hours, hence the death toll so far hits 26,381, according to data submitted by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Monday. GCS says that one death was recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, four in the age category 40 - 49 years, 13 in the age category 50 - 59 years, 31 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 53 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 47 in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, 147 of the deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and for another no comorbidities had been reported to date. GCS also informs that 189 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]