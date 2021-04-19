Out of 57 measures lodged by Economy Ministry for business environment, 55 are not yet implemented



As many as 55 of the 57 measures to support the business environment proposed by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) through the programme assumed by the governing alliance were not implemented by the relevant ministry, the president of the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, said on Monday in a press conference. "Regarding the state of implementation of business measures in the 2020-2024 ruling programme, measures that lies with the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, the main finding that we have made is that out of 57 measures contained in the governing programme on the business milieu, 55 measures have a stage of implementation of 0 pct and only two measures have an implementation stage of about 15 pct. This makes the situation at the moment, on the whole, to be as follows: 3.5 pct is the degree of implementation of the ruling programme on the business environment after almost 5 months of governing, with regard to the Ministry of Economy. In this respect, it would take the Ministry of Economy about 10 years to implement what it set out to implement in the current governing programme. (...) As far as I know, 3.5 pct is usually the margin of error. That's where the Ministry of Economy is currently at, a margin of error ministry," Florin Jianu said. According to the analysis published on Monday by the president of CNIPMMR, the only two measures that have started to be implemented are the first two measures for SMEs affected by pandemic: Measure 1 (support micro-grants), which has a degree of implementation of 59 pct, and Measure 2 (work capital grants), with a degree of implementation of 17 pct. Thus, Measure 3 (work capital grants) is also at an implementation level of 0 pct, which makes the average of the three measures supporting the business environment in the context of the pandemic 25 pct, mentions the analysis carried out by the National Council of SMEs. In this context, the president of CNIPMMR has made it clear that he is asking the Prime Minister to carry out the evaluation of the ministers every month and not every six months.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)