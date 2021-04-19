Survey: Nationalist party AUR on third place in Romanians' preferences in March

Survey: Nationalist party AUR on third place in Romanians' preferences in March. Nationalist party AUR takes up the third spot in the public's voting intention in March, according to an INSCOP survey quoted by Libertatea. The Social Democrat Party (PSD) takes up the first spot, with 30.6%, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) with 26.3%. Both parties have higher (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]