Governing coalition meets for the first time after Vlad Voiculescu’s dismissal. PNL: Citu benefits of our full support, we will not replace him



The government coalition is scheduled to meet today at 17:00 hrs for the first time after the dismissal of Vlad Voiculescu, a high-profile member of the USR PLUS junior coalition partner, from the position of Health Minister. “We are not giving in. We will not replace Florin Citu. We are... The (...)