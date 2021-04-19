GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.768 of over 11.900 tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.768 of over 11.900 tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 1,768 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 11,900 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said. By... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]