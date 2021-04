Bucharest Stock Exchange Shareholders Approve Dividends At 4.2% Yield

Bucharest Stock Exchange Shareholders Approve Dividends At 4.2% Yield. The Bucharest Stock Exchange, which operates the Romanian capital market, will distribute investors a gross dividend of RON1.0672 per unit, the equivalent of a 4.2% yield, per its shareholders’ decision of April 19, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]