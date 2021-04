Sweden’s Tetra Pak Puts Lyndsey Loyden-Edwards In Charge Of Operations In Eastern Europe, Including Romania

Swedish Tetra Pak Group, world leader in food processing and packaging solutions, has appointed Lyndsey Loyden-Edwards to the position of general manager of for operations in Eastern Europe, including Romania.