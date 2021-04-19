Tickets, subscriptions to 2021 George Enescu Music Contest virtual concerts available today

Tickets, subscriptions to 2021 George Enescu Music Contest virtual concerts available today. Tickets and subscriptions to the virtual concerts of the 2021 George Enescu International Music Festival and Competition became available at 15:00hrs today; early this May a decision is expected on whether public access to the Bucharest Athenaeum, the venue of the festival, will be permitted and how, depending on the COVID-19 epidemiological developments in the city, organisers announced in a press statement on Monday. What can be purchased: full subscription, covering nine classical music events (the violin, cello and piano final performances and six extraordinary recitals of the guest artists) 100 lei; individual ticket, for a single concert (the violin/cello/piano final pperformances) or one extraordinary recital - 30 lei. Tickets are available on the Eventim platform, on the festivalenescu.ro website; directly from the Eventim website. The concerts will be streamed on the platform of the Enescu Contest (https://www.festivalenescu.ro/concurs-2020/), accessible from the beginning of the concerts or recitals, for 12 hours from their performance, on just one electronic device of choice - computer, phone or tablet. The contest organisers have taken the necessary measures to protect the health of both artists coming to Romania and the public, reserving the right to change the format of certain events and, as appropriate, to postpone or cancel certain events that are part of the competition, if such measures were necessary or desirable in the context of the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. In case of the competition being cancelled due to force majeure, the buyers will be reimbursed. The first part of the 2020 George Enescu International Music Competition took place online, with a promise to "bring beauty to life," despite the pandemic. For the semi-finals and finals, the 23 violin, cello and piano semi-finalists, conductors and most of the jury members will come to Bucharest in person and follow the health instructions in place. The semi-finals will consist of George Enescu's sonatas performed by competitors, and take place on May 13 - cello, May 17 - violin, and May 23 - piano. Online access of the public to the semi-finals will be free on www.festivalenescu.ro. For the finals, selected competitors will perform a concert alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of internationally renowned conductors - Nicolas Altstaedt, Wilson Hermanto, and John Axelrod. The finals will take place on May 15 - cello, May 19 - violin and May 23 - piano. Online access of the public will be on a ticket or paid subscription. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) * Photo source: George Enescu Festival / Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]