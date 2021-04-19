ROCA Investments reports an investment return of 62% in 2020 and reaches a portfolio valuation of EUR 42 million

ROCA Investments reports an investment return of 62% in 2020 and reaches a portfolio valuation of EUR 42 million. After 3 years of business, ROCA Investments, a holding company that offers capital solutions and active partnership for the consolidation and scaling of Romanian SMEs, has an estimated company[1] value of EUR 42 million, almost double compared to the level of EUR 22.3 million at the end of