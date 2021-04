Spot electricity price on Romania’s market up nearly 86% yoy in March

Spot electricity price on Romania’s market up nearly 86% yoy in March. The average price of electricity traded on Romania's day-ahead market (DAM) operated by OPCOM exchange was RON 265 (EUR 54) per MWh in March 2021, 85.9% more than in the same month last year, according to the data posted on OPCOM's website, quoted by Agerpres. The total value of transactions (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]