April 20, 2021

RO coal and power complex CEO uses state aid to buy expensive CO2 certificates
Apr 20, 2021

RO coal and power complex CEO uses state aid to buy expensive CO2 certificates.

Romanian coal and power complex CE Oltenia, under insolvency, purchased in April 2.4 million CO2 certificates at prices between EUR 43.5 and EUR 44.5 per certificate, Economica.net reported. Thus, the company has already spent over EUR 100 mln of the EUR 241 mln state aid recently received (...)

