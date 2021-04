Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 5% in 2020 from 3.9% in 2019

Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 5% in 2020 from 3.9% in 2019. Romania's unemployment rate stood at 5% in 2020, compared with 3.9% in 2019, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]