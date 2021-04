Investment Plans Still in Place for Steel Plant Liberty Galati

Investment Plans Still in Place for Steel Plant Liberty Galati. The situation of the GFG group, the main shareholder of steel plant Liberty Galati, will not affect the operations of Liberty Galati, where GFG’s investment plans have not been shelved, says Ajay Aggarwal, member of the board of directors of the plant in Romania and chief executive of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]