Blockchain technology to be applied as a first in Romanian food sector
The blockchain technology, known until now in the financial industry, will be applied, for the first time, in the Romanian food sector, offering consumers the possibility of discovering information, straight from the farm, regarding the origin and quality of the produce they consume. "Used in the food sector, the blockchain technology allows each actor from the supply chain (farmers, packers, distributors) to supply information for which they are responsible for each lot of products present on the shelves of Carrefour. In Romania, this technology is applied for the first time for eggs from the Carrefour Quality Branch, originating from Rojiste Farm in Dolj County," says a press release sent by Carrefour Romania, the retailer that implemented the blockchain technology in the food sector. Specifically, the technology can be used by customers by scanning the QR code from the egg packaging and thus reaching the dedicated page, introducing the lot number, which is visible throughout the entire packaging, finding out information about: the location and name of the farm or farmer, veterinary information regarding the poultry that laid the eggs, what they were fed with, how the poultry were raised in the egg farm, the date of the egg packaging and other data which complete the traceability of the produce. Thus, wether they are shopping in the store or receive food items by delivery, customers can discover the story #dincoloderaft about the eggs and the farmer behind them. The Carrefour Quality Branch (FCC) represents a program through which the company establishes long-term partnerships, directly with local and international producers for offering consumers quality products, at affordable prices. "Throughout the production process, each step is carefully monitored by experts who closely oversee the entire growing and cultivating process, from the beginning, until the produce reach the Carrefour stores," the press release reads. The objectives of the retailer is to integrate the blockchain technology in as many FCC products. FCC is part of the Act For Food strategy, through which they act globally in the favour of food quality, in order to offer the consumers healthy, tasty, varied produce, accessible to all, created with respect for the planet.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
