PSD's Ciolacu: Tudorache wins mayoralty of Bucharest District 1, suppose Mrs. Clotilde will step down

PSD's Ciolacu: Tudorache wins mayoralty of Bucharest District 1, suppose Mrs. Clotilde will step down. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday night that representatives of the governing coalition will disband the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) so that it does not complete the investigation into the election of the mayor of Bucharest's District 1, adding that after the vote recount it was clear that Daniel Tudorache had won the election. "They asked for the disbanding of SIIJ. The magistrates came out and said disbanding the SIIJ was the most foolish to do. It has been boycotted by [former Justice minister] Mr. Predoiu and the current minister, not to function, to prove that it is not efficient. (...) After the magistrates, the CSM [Supreme Council of Magistracy] gave a negative opinion, the [Justice] Minister said that he would appeal to the Venice Commission, waiting for an answer from the Venice Commission. Two weeks later the minister said - we are going with the initiative in Parliament on the fast forward, we are no longer waiting for the opinion of the Venice Commission. What are we going to find out tonight? The SIIJ investigation, because the head of the district electoral office was a magistrate and the investigation is carried out by SIIJ, we find that Mrs. Clotilde actually lost the election. (...) There are 220 bags left to count, but the electoral trend is very clear, Mr. Tudorache [PSD member] won the election and then, when the SIIJ is disbanded, this investigation is being shut down, too," Ciolacu said for the public broadcaster TVR1. He added that the PSD would gather signaturea to hold a referendum and hold elections in Bucharest's District 1. "I suppose Mrs. Clotilde [Armand] is not a Bolshevik, as in Stalin's time, it doesn't matter who votes, it matters who counts, and she will step down. She's going to leave. SIIJ will not be disbanded until the investigation is completed," he said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]