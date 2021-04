IT&C Product Distributor ASBIS Romania Revenue Up 29% to EUR45M in 2020

IT&C Product Distributor ASBIS Romania Revenue Up 29% to EUR45M in 2020. ASBIS Romania, the local subsidiary of Cyprus-based IT product distributor ASBIS, ended 2020 with EUR45.85 million revenue, an increase of 29% on the previous year, fueled by the greater demand for IT and cyber security products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]