Apr 20, 2021
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches new platform with research reports on listed companies.
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has launched BVB Research Hub, an online platform that gathers essential information about Bucharest-listed companies from various sources. The platform aims to increase the visibility of listed companies and facilitate investors' access to quality resources (...)
