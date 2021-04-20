Covid-19: Drive-through vaccination centers to open in RO by the end of April

Covid-19: Drive-through vaccination centers to open in RO by the end of April. The first drive-through vaccination centers will open by the end of April, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told DigiFM. These centers, which will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, will be able to accommodate some 400 people per day. People will be able (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]