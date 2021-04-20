Rovere Mobili sold over 3,200 items through its online store, average shopping basket of over EUR 1.100

Rovere Mobili sold over 3,200 items through its online store, average shopping basket of over EUR 1.100. Rovere Mobili’s online store (https://roveremobili.ro) was launched a year ago, period in which the company sold over 3,200 items of premium and luxury furniture The average shopping basket for the company’s online store was EUR 1.125 The products that registered the best sales results were (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]