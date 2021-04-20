 
Record of deaths in past 24 hrs due to coronavirus: 237, death toll reaches 26,618
Record of deaths in past 24 hrs due to coronavirus: 237, death toll reaches 26,618.

A record number of 237 people - 145 men and 92 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The GCS says that five deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 16 deaths in the age group 50-59 years, 66 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 91 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 59 deaths in the category over 80 years. Also, according to the GCS, 220 deaths were recorded in patients with medical pre-condition, six of the dead patients had no comorbidities, and no medical record has been reported to date for 11 patients. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,618 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

