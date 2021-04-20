Andrei Gruzsniczki's No Rest For The Old Lady to be screened at Moscow International Film Festival



Andrei Gruzsniczki's fourth feature film, După 40 de Zile/No Rest For The Old Lady, will be screened in the official selection of the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival running from April 22 until April 29, a release informs. The film will be presented outside the competition in the "Third Age" program. The selection for this section was made by program director Kirill Razlogov. Both a love story and a friendship drama, the film is set in a hamlet in Oltenia, focusing on the friendship between Emil Daravat, an old man who does not believe in ghosts, and Titi. The story begins at the 40-day memorial service for Emil's wife, Smaranda. As time passes, Emil realizes that Titi looks as if his days are numbered, and the reason - we learn - is that he is haunted by Smaranda, who had been his lover. Feeling responsible for Titi, Emil tries to keep the spark of life glowing in his friend, almost as if against his will, but no effort helps. With touches of black humor and mystery, the films tells a story about the struggle everyone must fight in order to understand and accept the other, in a friendship or in a love story, shows the presentation of the film. "The two characters reflect the two types of knowledge - positive, analytical knowledge, and intuitive knowledge, which enhances the mystery. I sought to make a type of cinema that observes and records facts, actions, life experiences, from the perspective of a 'struggle' that defies the passage of time, a struggle for survival we are more or less aware of. Unlike any other struggle, this one will never be won, but as in any struggle, one can capitulate or continue up to the hilt, even if we know the end. And the message of this story is that, regardless of the difficulties, the fight is worthwhile," explains Andrei Gruzsniczki, who is also the author of the script. Filmed in spring 2019 and completed in late 2020, No Rest For The Old Lady is an AVVA MMIX Studio, Hai Hui Entertainment and Tangaj Production co-production made with the support of the National Cinematography Center. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)