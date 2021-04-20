GCS: 2.931 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania following 35.700 tests done in last 24 hours



A number of 2,931 of new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of over 35,700 tests done, informed, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior, the quoted source specifies. (...)