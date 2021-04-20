Pilot of crashed aircraft, stable, conscious, cooperative

Pilot of crashed aircraft, stable, conscious, cooperative. The pilot of the MIG 21 LanceR aircraft that crashed on Tuesday in Mures County is in a stable condition, being conscious and cooperative, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN). According to a MApN statement, the plane belonged to the 71st Cimpia Turzii Air Base and was used in a training flight. The aircraft crashed around 14:30hrs near Dedrad, Mures County, in an uninhabited area. The pilot managed to eject himself and his medical condition is stable, and he is conscious and cooperating with the intervention teams that arrived to the scene. The management of the air base has urgently implemented the intervention for such emergency, and a team appointed at the level of the Air Force Staff will travel to the crash scene to investigate the event, according to MApN. Also, the General Aviation Inspectorate (IGAv) with the Interior Ministry (MAI) informed that a SMURD rescue helicopter from Targu Mures was sent to the scene. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]