MIG 21 Lancer crashes near Reghin, pilot manages to eject himself

MIG 21 Lancer crashes near Reghin, pilot manages to eject himself. A MIG 21 Lancer aircraft crashed on Tuesday near Reghin, Mures County. The information was confirmed to AGERPRES by Constantin Spanu, an official of the Defence Ministry. The aircraft belonged to Air Base 71 at Campia Turzii, Cluj County. According to the official, the pilot managed to eject himself. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]