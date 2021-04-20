PM Citu: Any voice against the vaccination campaign undermines our back to normal efforts



Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that vaccination against the COVID-19 is the only way out of the pandemic and stressed that "any voice" against the vaccination campaign "undermines everyone's effort" to return to normal. "Vaccination is the only solution to get out of this pandemic (...). What we are doing now is eliminating those voices that still exist against this vaccination campaign. Any voice against the vaccination campaign, wherever that might come from, undermines our efforts, the efforts of all of us, to return to normal as soon as possible. Let me be very clear: any voice that undermines this vaccination campaign undermines our effort to return to normal as soon as possible," Citu said at the Government House. He had a series of meetings with representatives of the business community on vaccination centres set up within companies, and also with representatives of non-governmental organisations and patient associations on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)