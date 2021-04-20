 
April 20, 2021

French-language edition of first version of US constitution goes on sale at Bucharest auction
A French-language edition of the first version of the US constitution, translated into French by Louis-Alexandre de La Rochefoucauld, will go on sale at Artmark’s Sacred Art auction, to be held on April 27, the auction house announced. Constitutions des treize etats-unis de l`Amerique, printed (...)

Kaufland Opens Hypermarket In Tarnaveni; Reaches 142 Stores In Romania Germany’s Kaufland group, the leader of the local retail by sales in 2019, continues its expansion plans for 2021 and is opening a store in Tarnaveni (Mures County) Thursday (April 22), reaching a network of 142 hypermarkets in (...)

UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Palace, at 6.15 pm. Ioana Mihaila was proposed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) for (...)

President Iohannis: I am very pleased with how Romania's COVID-19 immunization campaign is going President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after inaugurating a mobile vaccination center in Afumati – Ilfov County, that he is very pleased with how Romania’s Covid immunization campaign is going. “We are very close to the targeted capacity of 100,000 people vaccinated daily. I am very pleased (...)

GCS: 3.006 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in over 34,. tests performed in last 24 hours A number of 3,006 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 34,800 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the cited source. As of Wednesday, (...)

Immofinanz signs 25-year rental contract for 11,000 sqm in Bucharest - expansion of the Iride Business Park to include a high-quality medical center IMMOFINANZ has concluded a long-term rental contract for roughly 11,000 sqm with the Provita Group, one of the leading medical center providers in Romania. Provita will occupy the entire space in the myhive Iride 18, a recently modernised building in the Iride Business Park, where it plans to (...)

One United Properties, at Bucharest Stock Exchange One United Properties, one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Bucharest, announces its intention to become listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which took place (...)

PM Citu: Gov't not to interfere with traditional unfolding of Easter, we do not consider additional measures Prime Minister Florin Citu met with representatives of religious denominations on Wednesday, to whom he conveyed that no additional measures are being considered on the occasion of Easter and the religious holiday specific to Ramadan, stating that the movement of persons on the night of the (...)

 


