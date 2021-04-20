French-language edition of first version of US constitution goes on sale at Bucharest auction



French-language edition of first version of US constitution goes on sale at Bucharest auction.

A French-language edition of the first version of the US constitution, translated into French by Louis-Alexandre de La Rochefoucauld, will go on sale at Artmark’s Sacred Art auction, to be held on April 27, the auction house announced. Constitutions des treize etats-unis de l`Amerique, printed (...)