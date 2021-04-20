Euler Hermes: Seven key obstacles to an economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis

Euler Hermes: Seven key obstacles to an economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis. Global GDP growth of 5.1% is expected for 2021 Excess savings from households boost consumer spending by + 1.5% of GDP in Europe and more than + 3% in the U.S. Approximately 163 billion euros could be relocated to private consumption in the euro area Global trade will grow by... The post Euler (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]