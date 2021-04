MIG 21 LanceR crashes near Reghin, pilot manages to eject himself

MIG 21 LanceR crashes near Reghin, pilot manages to eject himself. A MIG 21 Lancer aircraft crashed on Tuesday near Reghin, Mures County. The information was confirmed to AGERPRES by Constantin Spanu, an official of the Defence Ministry. According to the official, the pilot managed to eject himself. MApN: The pilot of the crashed aircraft is in a stable (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]