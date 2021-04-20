Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/88,884 persons immunised in last 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/88,884 persons immunised in last 24 hours. The National Committee for Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, there were inoculated 88,884 doses of vaccine, of which 68,966 Pfizer, 10,038 Astra Zeneca and 9,880 Moderna, according to the data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry application. According to a press release of the CNCAV sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 61,642 persons received the first dose and 27,242 the second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were inoculated 4,395,865 doses of vaccine to a number of 2,737,514 persons, of whom 1,079,163 received the first dose and 1,658,351 also the second. There were 141 side effects, 11 of the local type and 130 systemic, recorded in the past 24 hours. Moreover, there were 13,128 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines recorded since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 1,346 local and 11,782 systemic. CNCAV mentioned that 133 side effects are currently being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]