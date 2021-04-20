 
Romaniapress.com

April 20, 2021

Andrei Baciu: Romania ranks 4th in EU in terms of anti-COVID vaccination with two doses
Apr 20, 2021

Andrei Baciu: Romania ranks 4th in EU in terms of anti-COVID vaccination with two doses.

Secretary of State in the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday that Romania ranks 4th in the European Union in terms of immunization with two doses of anti-COVID vaccine and 17th in the world. "Romania ranks, at the level of the European Union, on the 4th place, if we look at the two-dose vaccinations, practically the vaccination with the maximum therapeutic regime, which offers the maximum protection, and on the 17th place at global level," Baciu told a press conference at the Government Palace. He said that 5,962,022 doses of vaccine against the new coronavirus are expected to arrive in Romania in May. "As to the delivery calendar, nothing has changed for April compared to last week. We are talking about a total of 2,958,870 doses. But we have some pieces of news. In week five, in the last week of April, we will get a vaccine batch produced by BioNTech-Pfizer, a record batch for Romania. We are talking about 725,400 doses of vaccine that will be delivered. For May, we are talking about 697,320 doses per week, until the last week, when we expect over one million doses to be delivered, respectively 1,091,610, thus totaling 3,882,060 doses for May. As I said, for Moderna we will move to weekly deliveries, for May 128,400 every week to 513,600, for AstraZeneca we are talking about 1,047. 962 doses in May and, depending on how things look in terms of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we estimate 518,000 doses for May. Thus, we have a total of 5,962,022 doses for May, and the figures are similar for June as well," said Baciu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kaufland Opens Hypermarket In Tarnaveni; Reaches 142 Stores In Romania Germany’s Kaufland group, the leader of the local retail by sales in 2019, continues its expansion plans for 2021 and is opening a store in Tarnaveni (Mures County) Thursday (April 22), reaching a network of 142 hypermarkets in (...)

UPDATE President Iohannis signs decree on appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the appointment of Ioana Mihaila as Minister of Health. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Palace, at 6.15 pm. Ioana Mihaila was proposed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) for (...)

President Iohannis: I am very pleased with how Romania's COVID-19 immunization campaign is going President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after inaugurating a mobile vaccination center in Afumati – Ilfov County, that he is very pleased with how Romania’s Covid immunization campaign is going. “We are very close to the targeted capacity of 100,000 people vaccinated daily. I am very pleased (...)

GCS: 3.006 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania in over 34,. tests performed in last 24 hours A number of 3,006 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 34,800 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the cited source. As of Wednesday, (...)

Immofinanz signs 25-year rental contract for 11,000 sqm in Bucharest - expansion of the Iride Business Park to include a high-quality medical center IMMOFINANZ has concluded a long-term rental contract for roughly 11,000 sqm with the Provita Group, one of the leading medical center providers in Romania. Provita will occupy the entire space in the myhive Iride 18, a recently modernised building in the Iride Business Park, where it plans to (...)

One United Properties, at Bucharest Stock Exchange One United Properties, one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Bucharest, announces its intention to become listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which took place (...)

PM Citu: Gov't not to interfere with traditional unfolding of Easter, we do not consider additional measures Prime Minister Florin Citu met with representatives of religious denominations on Wednesday, to whom he conveyed that no additional measures are being considered on the occasion of Easter and the religious holiday specific to Ramadan, stating that the movement of persons on the night of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |