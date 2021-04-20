Andrei Baciu: Romania ranks 4th in EU in terms of anti-COVID vaccination with two doses

Andrei Baciu: Romania ranks 4th in EU in terms of anti-COVID vaccination with two doses. Secretary of State in the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday that Romania ranks 4th in the European Union in terms of immunization with two doses of anti-COVID vaccine and 17th in the world. "Romania ranks, at the level of the European Union, on the 4th place, if we look at the two-dose vaccinations, practically the vaccination with the maximum therapeutic regime, which offers the maximum protection, and on the 17th place at global level," Baciu told a press conference at the Government Palace. He said that 5,962,022 doses of vaccine against the new coronavirus are expected to arrive in Romania in May. "As to the delivery calendar, nothing has changed for April compared to last week. We are talking about a total of 2,958,870 doses. But we have some pieces of news. In week five, in the last week of April, we will get a vaccine batch produced by BioNTech-Pfizer, a record batch for Romania. We are talking about 725,400 doses of vaccine that will be delivered. For May, we are talking about 697,320 doses per week, until the last week, when we expect over one million doses to be delivered, respectively 1,091,610, thus totaling 3,882,060 doses for May. As I said, for Moderna we will move to weekly deliveries, for May 128,400 every week to 513,600, for AstraZeneca we are talking about 1,047. 962 doses in May and, depending on how things look in terms of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we estimate 518,000 doses for May. Thus, we have a total of 5,962,022 doses for May, and the figures are similar for June as well," said Baciu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]