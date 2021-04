Tech Mahindra Extends Office Space in Vox Technology Park Timisoara

Tech Mahindra Extends Office Space in Vox Technology Park Timisoara. IT giant Tech Mahindra, present in Romania since 2019, has extended its office space in Vox Technology Park Timisoara by an additional 1,500 square meters, reaching a total office area of 2,100 sqm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]