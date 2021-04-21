 
Rabla car scrappage program to begin on April 26
Rabla car scrappage program to begin on April 26.

The budget for the Environment Administration Fund (AFM), the institution that finances the Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus car scrappage programs, will be presented during Wednesday's Government reunion, and the Rabla program will start on April 26, declared, on Wednesday, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna, during a press conference. "During today's Government session we will be presenting the budget for the Environment Administration Fund (AFM), the institution that is financing Rabla Clasic and Rabla Plus. These are the programs through which the Ministry wishes for the Romanian auto park to be renewed. The budget that we are presenting today in Government has a budget that is double for electric cars, as opposed to 2020. It was a decision we made to meet the international and Romanian market tendencies. The first three months proved right, we can see that the number of electric cars purchased in Romania has grown exponentially during the first 3 months, and this budget, this support, practically comes in favor of those who are thinking beyond the mobility and personal comfort and the impact that each and every one of us has towards the environment and to reducing carbon footprints. (...) The date of launch: April 26. We have a 5-day legal term which needs to be respected after AFM approves the budget, and on April 26 the Rabla Plus program will commence," Tanczos Barna said. The Minister of Environment specified that in the Rabla Clasic program there was a ban introduced, namely not to sell the new car purchased for a year. "The programs that we are launching after the budget is approved, the first that we will begin with, are Rabla Clasic, Rabla Plus and Rabla Electrocasnice. For Rabla Clasic we increased the budget from 6,500 to 7,500 RON, the standard support ticket is of 7,500 RON in 2021. We have also increased the eco-bonuses for the hybrid and low emission carbon dioxide vehicles - under 96 grams per kilometer. We doubled the budget for electric cars, we kept the same conditions, 45,000 RON to supporting fully electrical cars, 20,000 RON for hybrid and we introduced within the Rabla Clasic program a ban to selling the car that benefited from this support. We noticed that there were a few attempts of exporting the subsidies from Romania, of taking the cars in other countries, that benefited from the Rabla Clasic and we introduced this limitation, this interdiction that was already applied for the Rabla Plus. (...) The ban is not to sell the car for one year," Tanczos Barna mentioned. The Minister of Environment added that at the beginning of the month of May the Rabla Electrocasnice program will also debut.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

