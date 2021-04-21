UiPath sets IPO valuation at USD 29 bln, CEO Daniel Dines officially becomes the richest Romanian

UiPath, the biggest robotic processing automation (RPA) company in the world, launched by two Romanian entrepreneurs in Bucharest in 2005, has set a price of USD 56 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), according to an official announcement. The total number of shares sold in the (...)