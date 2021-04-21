Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July

Air France to increase weekly flights on Bucharest-Paris route this July. French air carrier Air France will operate 17 weekly flights on the Bucharest-Paris route from July. The company currently flies eight times a week between the Romanian capital and Paris, and the number is set to increase to 15, respectively 17 weekly flights between July 5 and August 8, 2021, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]