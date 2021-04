MiG 21 LanceR fighter crashes in Romania, pilot survives

MiG 21 LanceR fighter crashes in Romania, pilot survives. A MiG 21 LanceR fighter crashed in an uninhabited area in Mures county, in central Romania, during a training flight on April 20. The pilot, Lieutenant-Commander Andrei Criste, survived the crash after he managed to eject safely, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced. A helicopter