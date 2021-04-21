ForMin Bogdan Aurescu to host in Bucharest Romania – Poland – Turkey trilateral meeting on security
Apr 21, 2021
ForMin Bogdan Aurescu to host in Bucharest Romania – Poland – Turkey trilateral meeting on security.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will host in Bucharest the Romania – Poland – Turkey trilateral meeting on security, with his counterparts Zbigniew Rau and Mevlut Cavusoglu attending, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release to Agerpres on Wednesday. In a first for the Romania – (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]