ForMin Bogdan Aurescu to host in Bucharest Romania – Poland – Turkey trilateral meeting on security

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu to host in Bucharest Romania – Poland – Turkey trilateral meeting on security. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will host in Bucharest the Romania – Poland – Turkey trilateral meeting on security, with his counterparts Zbigniew Rau and Mevlut Cavusoglu attending, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release to Agerpres on Wednesday. In a first for the Romania – (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]