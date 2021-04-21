PwC survey: Over a third of people have experienced anxiety or depression as a result of the pandemic



PwC survey: Over a third of people have experienced anxiety or depression as a result of the pandemic.

44% of the respondents are interested in using virtual care solutions Feelings of isolation and loneliness, stress and uncertainty have affected people’s health during the pandemic, with 36% of the respondents to a PwC global survey stating that they had experienced symptoms of anxiety and (...)