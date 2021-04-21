GapMinder invests for the third time in FintechOS, the global technology company that raises a total round of 60 million dollars



FintechOS receives a total investment of $ 60 million to strengthen its position in Europe and the United Kingdom and support international expansion in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and North America. GapMinder VC makes the third investment in FintechOS in a Series B round FintechOS (...)